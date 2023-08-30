Recent fish kill spotted in Taney County, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Earlier this month, high temperatures ranged between the middle 90s to lower 100s across the Ozarks. At times, dew points in the upper 70s and lower 80s led to dangerously high humidity and heat index values.

It’s something that Andy Adams, a beef farmer in Taney County near Brownbranch, noticed when he tried to feed the fish in his private pond last week.

“I would come down and feed the fish every day,” Adams said. “The first two days of the week were fine before the fish stopped eating on the third day. I came back the next morning and had around ten fish that were dead.”

After that morning yielded 20 more dead fish, Adams ended up with a mixture of 75 dead channel catfish, largemouth bass, and hybrid sun perch fish within just one week. In the 30 years that Adams has lived on his farm in Taney County, he has never seen anything like this before. That is still worse than last summer, where he lost three to four fish a day for three days during that drought and spell of hot temperatures. In terms of what caused the big fish kill, Adams saw signs of oxygen depletion in the pond when he started spotting the dead fish.

“There’s a place across the pond where a spring runs in,” Adams said. “I came to feed that morning, and I heard splashing going on at the other side. I walked over and saw 20 to 25 fish piled in a very small area and gasping. They were trying to get to the cooler water coming in from the spring house. That’s when I knew that the oxygen levels were depleted.”

Oxygen depletion is one of Missouri’s most common causes of fish kills. The Missouri Department of Conservation says they field about 100 calls each year about fish kills in a public or private body of water. Additionally, Francis Skalicky, media specialist with the Department of Conservation, says the recent heat and humidity would contribute to low oxygen levels.

“When it gets hot, the water warms up,” Skalicky said. “Warm water holds less dissolved oxygen than water at a cooler temperature. Algae grows overnight, and the algae respirates. It uses that dissolved oxygen, leaving less for the fish that need it to survive.”

Fortunately, Adams called the Department and had one of their fisheries management biologists come out to see the state of the pond. He was encouraged by all the information they gave him to rectify his pond’s problem. One measure that was brought up was purchasing aerators for the pond to allow the water to move and hold more dissolved oxygen for the fish. Another great tip was changing how he manages his plants around the pond.

“One thing they recommended was that 20% of the pond be in a vegetative state,” Adams said. “I didn’t realize that. But, when vegetation grows, it produces oxygen and helps the fish out. I also got some really good handouts on how to get rid of some things like cattails that we don’t want around the pond.”

Adams said he’s looking into getting a few aerators and using some chemical treatment to get rid of the cattails to improve his pond. He sees his pond as an investment and an investment worth protecting by following the advice from the Conservation Department. He wants these methods to work so that the fish still in the pond and future fish can breathe easily, whatever the weather brings our way.

