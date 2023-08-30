Report: Chiefs optimistic about Week 1 return for Toney

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) runs against the Jacksonville...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic about a return for one of their offensive weapons.

According to a report from NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Chiefs think wide receiver Kadarius Toney should be available for their Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

“There’s some optimism that he’s going to be able to go for the Kansas City Chiefs in this opener,” Palmer said Monday on NFL Total Access.

Toney partially tore his meniscus on the first day of training camp in St. Joseph.

Palmer also mentioned optimism for the Chiefs toward wide receiver’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore as they head into their second season in Kansas City, as well as Justyn Ross, who made the 53-man roster for the first time after missing much of the 2022 season with a foot injury.

Toney has struggled to stay on the field during his NFL career. In a two-year career, he’s missed 15 of 34 regular season games.

When he was on the field, Toney made electric plays for the Chiefs, including an NFL-record 65-yard punt return in the Super Bowl. He also scored the go-ahead touchdown in the win over the Eagles.

