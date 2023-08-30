Smoke from nearby truck fire fills post office in Bois D’ Arc, Mo.

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say smoke from a truck fire filled the post office in Bois D’Arc on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 8 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of the truck backed into a power line and caught it on fire. The smoke carried inside the post office.

Nobody suffered any injuries in the fire.

