Springfield Police to add more license plate scanning cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department first started using the Flock Camera system last year on a trial basis and it proved to be effective.

Thanks to a grant the department will have more funding to add an additional seven license plate readers around town bringing the total number to 28.

“It’s one more very helpful, useful too,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Unlike traffic cameras, these units scan vehicle license plates.

Williams says the technology has been beneficial. Last July the license plate readers were instrumental in helping officers track a man from out-of-state initially thought to have had a bomb in his vehicle. He was eventually located at the downtown post office and arrested without incident.

This year Springfield police caught one of the two suspects involved in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured his grandmother. Justin Bartels was captured after investigators traced a truck at the crime scene back to him. He is facing second-degree murder charges.

The city’s program is leading the way for other agencies around the Ozarks.

“Pretty much every department around us has the cameras now. Because they all have them we’re connected,” said Williams.

Springfield PD is looking to build on the success of its current Flock Safety Camera system.

“As things are happening, if we can find information, maybe track someone and catch them before they go do something is where I’m looking we might take this in the future,” said Williams.

The department is in the process of purchasing the new equipment.

