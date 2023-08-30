Springfield Workshop starts work on packaging food ahead of the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SWI Industrial Solutions is a workshop in Springfield employing hundreds of people with disabilities. SWI gives meaningful employment for individuals with developmental disabilities and gives them real-world experience in operating at a manufacturing and light assembly facility.

David Dunn is the general manager at SWI Solutions. Dunn said SWI Solutions has been packaging food items for many years. He said it’s not only a good thing to do but also a great experience for the employees.

“This is much more than just a place of work,” said Dunn. “It’s people’s friends, family, their relationships. We’re just like any other business, but I think we’re a lot happier!”

Crystal Haymes packages food at SWI Solutions. She said she loves working in the warehouse.

“It’s good because you get to meet new people,” Haymes said.

She also said she likes it because she gets a paycheck for her work.

Ryan Houck has worked at SWI Solutions for 17 years now. Houck said not only does he get to make some extra cash, but he loves what he does.

“My favorite thing is just being around my bosses, my friends here. I enjoy it,” Houck said.

Houck also said he doesn’t let his disability define him. He appreciates SWI Solutions for giving him and the other employees the ability to work, but they also get to work alongside others with disabilities.

Dunn said SWI is a great workplace that not enough people know about.

“We say many times we believe this is the happiest place in Springfield to work,” Dunn said.

