Springfield Workshop starts work on packaging food ahead of the holidays

Employee Rick Rook smiles and waves as he works inside the SWI warehouse.
Employee Rick Rook smiles and waves as he works inside the SWI warehouse.(KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SWI Industrial Solutions is a workshop in Springfield employing hundreds of people with disabilities. SWI gives meaningful employment for individuals with developmental disabilities and gives them real-world experience in operating at a manufacturing and light assembly facility.

David Dunn is the general manager at SWI Solutions. Dunn said SWI Solutions has been packaging food items for many years. He said it’s not only a good thing to do but also a great experience for the employees.

“This is much more than just a place of work,” said Dunn. “It’s people’s friends, family, their relationships. We’re just like any other business, but I think we’re a lot happier!”

Crystal Haymes packages food at SWI Solutions. She said she loves working in the warehouse.

“It’s good because you get to meet new people,” Haymes said.

She also said she likes it because she gets a paycheck for her work.

Ryan Houck has worked at SWI Solutions for 17 years now. Houck said not only does he get to make some extra cash, but he loves what he does.

“My favorite thing is just being around my bosses, my friends here. I enjoy it,” Houck said.

Houck also said he doesn’t let his disability define him. He appreciates SWI Solutions for giving him and the other employees the ability to work, but they also get to work alongside others with disabilities.

Dunn said SWI is a great workplace that not enough people know about.

“We say many times we believe this is the happiest place in Springfield to work,” Dunn said.

If you want to learn more about SWI Solutions and current job openings, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affordable Towing chase
Springfield area law enforcement chase Affordable Towing tow truck throughout town
Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Picture of the Maplewood Villas sign right by the housing complex.
New housing development up and running in Springfield offers cheaper housing for 55+
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap

Latest News

Post-pandemic Medicaid enrollment guidelines impact many in southwest Missouri
Firefighters say smoke from a truck fire filled the post office in Bois D’Arc on Tuesday.
Smoke fills post office in Bois D’ Arc, Mo. after a mail truck hits a power line
Ashley Kay-Marie Tank, 35 Photo: May 2022
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
Post-pandemic Medicaid enrollment guidelines impact many in southwest Missouri