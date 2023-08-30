Thieves attempted to steal copper from Branson, Mo., theatre

Courtesy: White River Electric
Courtesy: White River Electric(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric reports thieves attempted to steal copper from a transformer outside the RFD Theatre in Branson.

The theatre is located at 4080 W 76 Country Boulevard in Branson. White River Electric provides electricity to the theatre.

“Copper theft is not a victimless crime. Ultimately, our members pay the price,” said White River Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Chris Hamon.

The public can help prevent copper theft by calling 911 if they:

  • See people working near electric line equipment who are not identified as WRVEC employees or contractors.
  • Observe missing or damaged electric utility equipment.
  • Notice unusual activity around electric utility equipment.
  • See suspicious electric utility work being done late in the evening or overnight. Overnight or weekend work is only assigned to WRVEC crews during outages.

Suppose you see something suspicious, call 911. Take notes of any vehicles or persons, and take photos and videos of the crime.

