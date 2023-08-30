WATCH: Springfield’s Convoy of Hope assessing hurricane damage on the coast of Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hurricane Idalia unleashed life-threatening wind and rain in Florida and Georgia.

It made landfall as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane early Wednesday in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. Then it moved east of Tallahassee toward Valdosta, Georgia, where downed powerlines shut down part of the interstate highway into town.

Springfield Convoy of Hope is traveling to the Gulf Coast to assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia. KY3′s Anna Johnson talks to Ethan Forhetz regarding the mission.

