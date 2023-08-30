WATCH: Springfield’s Convoy of Hope assessing hurricane damage on the coast of Florida

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hurricane Idalia unleashed life-threatening wind and rain in Florida and Georgia.

It made landfall as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane early Wednesday in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. Then it moved east of Tallahassee toward Valdosta, Georgia, where downed powerlines shut down part of the interstate highway into town.

Springfield Convoy of Hope is traveling to the Gulf Coast to assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia. KY3′s Anna Johnson talks to Ethan Forhetz regarding the mission.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affordable Towing chase
Springfield area law enforcement chase Affordable Towing tow truck throughout town
Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
While the morning will be a bit warmer compared to yesterday, the afternoon highs will be cooler.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ending August cool and calm
William Sipple faces a charge of resisting arrest by creating a substantial risk of serious...
Tow truck driver faces charge for pursuit through Springfield

Latest News

KY3's Chris Bryant reports.
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates death in Sparta, Mo.
Springfield Convoy of Hope is traveling to the Gulf Coast to assess the damage from Hurricane...
WATCH: Springfield's Convoy of Hope assessing hurricane damage on the coast of Florida
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death as a homicide in Sparta.
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates death near Sparta, Mo.
Arkansas vs. Missouri battle for the Battle Line Rivalry trophy. Mizzou wins 29-27.
From Arkansas to Missouri to Petrino at Texas A&M, the SEC is loaded with new offensive play callers