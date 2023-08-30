What’s Going Around: Seasonal allergy preparation

A local physician is recommending that people start their regular seasonal allergy regiment right now to get ahead of symptoms.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Full classrooms and practice after school, families are getting back into the swing of the new year.

″Allergies are starting to rear their heads,” said Cindy Griessel, a physician assistant at Mercy. “I feel like it’s around that first day of school that I start to see kids struggling with it, adults too.”

Griessel said mold is high right now and the recent humidity isn’t helping either.

“Ragweed is really starting to make its way in,” said Griessel. “When we’re looking at sports activities, a lot of people are outside, we’re trying to catch that last bit of summer, and now we’re going to fall-type allergies soon.”

Griessel said allergies are hitting student athletes hard right now and she tells them as soon as they start to feel that tickle in the throat, itchy ears, eyes, and throats, it’s time to begin their regular allergy regimen.

“If that’s something that seasonally they do, a daily antihistamine is great, a daily nasal spray like Flonase or Nasacort, just to decrease inflammation and dry things up,” said Griessel. “If 7 to 10 days pass and those symptoms are not improving then that’s really the point where you want to come see your primary care provider.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affordable Towing chase
Springfield area law enforcement chase Affordable Towing tow truck throughout town
Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Picture of the Maplewood Villas sign right by the housing complex.
New housing development up and running in Springfield offers cheaper housing for 55+
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap

Latest News

SWI Industrial Solutions is a workshop in Springfield employing hundreds of people with...
Springfield Workshop starts work on packaging food ahead of the holidays
A local physician is recommending that people start their regular seasonal allergy regiment...
What's Going Around: Fall allergy preparation
While the morning will be a bit warmer compared to yesterday, the afternoon highs will be cooler.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ending August cool and calm
Dry air and below-average temperatures will continue through Thursday
Ending August cool and calm