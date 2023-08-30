What’s Going Around: Seasonal allergy preparation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Full classrooms and practice after school, families are getting back into the swing of the new year.

″Allergies are starting to rear their heads,” said Cindy Griessel, a physician assistant at Mercy. “I feel like it’s around that first day of school that I start to see kids struggling with it, adults too.”

Griessel said mold is high right now and the recent humidity isn’t helping either.

“Ragweed is really starting to make its way in,” said Griessel. “When we’re looking at sports activities, a lot of people are outside, we’re trying to catch that last bit of summer, and now we’re going to fall-type allergies soon.”

Griessel said allergies are hitting student athletes hard right now and she tells them as soon as they start to feel that tickle in the throat, itchy ears, eyes, and throats, it’s time to begin their regular allergy regimen.

“If that’s something that seasonally they do, a daily antihistamine is great, a daily nasal spray like Flonase or Nasacort, just to decrease inflammation and dry things up,” said Griessel. “If 7 to 10 days pass and those symptoms are not improving then that’s really the point where you want to come see your primary care provider.”

