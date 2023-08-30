On Your Side: Missouri Attorney General files charges against Nixa siding business owner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General filed charges against the owner of a Nixa siding company. He’s been at the center of an On Your Side Investigation.

Richard Gillette with Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing to deceptive business practices to financial exploitation of an elderly person. Customers told KY3′s On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds they paid thousands for siding and received what they call shoddy work.

In an email to KY3 on Wednesday, Gillette said he’ll pay back customers, plus interest.

