10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say

By Joe Ashley and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reportedly stabbed a man in the leg after he assaulted her mother.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened Wednesday at a Houston apartment complex.

The man was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement posted to social media.

The investigation is ongoing.

