21-pound mahi mahi caught off West Coast, breaking state record

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi...
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi mahi was caught.(Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Washington state has made a new record by hooking the largest dolphinfish, also known as mahi mahi, off the coast last week.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wade La Fontaine caught the 21-pound, 48-inch-long fish about 42 miles off the Washington coast on Friday.

According to the department, La Fontaine has been going on trips off the Washington coast for over 10 years to catch salmon, lingcod, halibut and tuna.

Despite all of his experience, La Fontaine said he never expected to break a record with his late August catch.

After securing his 21-pounder, La Fontaine and boat captain Keith Johnson docked in Westport, where the dolphinfish was examined by a biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Fish Program before being weighed.

On Wednesday, La Fontaine’s Washington Record Sport Fish Application was reviewed and certified by the department.

Officials said mahi mahi caught off the Washington coast are typically smaller, ranging from 6 to 12 pounds. The mahi mahi fish caught by La Fontaine was described as being more like the large dolphinfish that can be found in warmer waters off of California, Mexico and Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in an area near I-44 and Kansas in Springfield.
Police identify man killed in shooting involving 2 drivers on I-44 in Springfield, Mo.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death as a homicide in Sparta.
Christian County sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting in Sparta, Mo.
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant
Temperatures are starting cooler, and we'll see highs today from the upper 70s to middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Perfect weather moving into September
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case and seeks to sever his case from others
Chef Nicole shares the recipe.
Taste of the Ozarks: Watermelon Greek Salad
The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the...
Multiple at-home test kits recalled because company lacked permission to distribute them
According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers were...
Teacher robbed at knifepoint at school, locked in gym closet, police say