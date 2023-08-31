3 men wanted for questioning in Camden County assault

GREENVIEW, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for men wanted for questioning in a brutal assault.

“We’re trying to locate, we’re trying to find them so that we can talk to them and ask them what their involvement was,” said Sgt. Scott Hines.

Detectives say these are the three men they want to question:

John Brennan Richardson, 22, of Springfield.

Jonathan Cosme Ortiz Gopar, 22, Montreal

A man named Roberto

”There were upwards of nine people involved in the attack on this victim. Again, we’ve identified several of them, and we were actively looking for them. Then we have the folks that we want to question to determine what did they see,“ said Sgt. Hines.

Aaron Gonzalez and Ramiro Aguilar Garcia are both charged in the assault. Detectives say it happened at a house in Greenview on August 7. Investigators say the two admitted to police they followed the man from a restaurant that night to the house, 11.7 miles away.

”We don’t know the motivation behind the attack. That’s part of why we need to talk to these folks and determine what happened,” said Sgt. Hines.

Police say the man who was beaten had cuts on the back of his head, his eyes were swollen shut, dried blood around his nose and lip, and an imprint of a shoe on the left side of his face.

”The victim was injured to the point where the assault charges came down on the two that we have currently in custody. Those are first-degree assault charges. So that’s that’s a very serious assault,” said Sgt. Hines.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.