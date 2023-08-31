Athlete of the Week: Bennett Mantooth, Hermitage cross country

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Not many teams have experienced the success that Hermitage runners have had in the past few years.

Back-to-back cross country and 4x800-meter relay championships.

There’s a secret to Hermitage’s running success.

“We have a hill called the ‘Dam Hill’ and it’s gnarly,” said Hermitage senior Bennett Mantooth.

The Hornets run ‘The Hill” a couple of times a week.

“I just believe it’s cross country and you have to challenge them. Most places you go it’s a golf course or around a school, it’s pretty flat and so hill work makes you strong,” said Hermitage cross country and track coach Mark Sabala.

