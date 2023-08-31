City of Ozark, Mo., closing storm debris dropoff site September 1

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Ozark will close its storm debris dropoff center on Friday.

The city of Ozark opened its storm debris dropoff location on Hartly Road on August 4 following severe storms. Christain County limited the of debris dropped off due to the high demand.

“When the county, Christain County opened up a dump site, and because there was such a large volume of debris coming into that site, they could only have it open for a certain amount of time. So, when they had to close their because they didn’t have any more room, we were able to open this one and keep it open from the 4th to the 1st,” said Steve Childers, City Administrator.

The city of Ozark says they have collected nearly eight thousand cubic yards of debris at this site in the southern part of the city. For a size comparison, your standard washing machine equals one cubic yard.

City Administer Steve Childers says they are currently on their fifth pile of debris that the city has collected, and when the city closes this site on September 1, they plan to burn the pile just like the other four. Childers says this site has been a benefit for the community.

“In going through this storm aftermath, we realized we needed to do something, and the best thing we could do to assist the public was to find a location for the citizens and their contractors to bring all of their debris. And it has worked out perfectly,” said Childers.

Childers says the total cost to open this site hasn’t yet figured out. The city owns the land.

The city will evaluate after September 1 if it needs to reopen the site.

