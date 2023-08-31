CoxHealth honors first responders around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - First responders gathered at Cox North in Springfield to receive special recognition.

CoxHealth hosted a “Salute to First Responders” event on Thursday. It offered prizes and lunch to all the first responders in our community.

“We’ve provided over 200 meals today to our first responders,” said Alan Butler of CoxHealth. “Both take out and sit down and stay a while, and that’s not unusual.”

CoxHealth gives out hundreds of meals at events like these.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.