Fact Finders: Does Missouri have a maximum number of hours students can be in class each day?

About a third of all districts in the state are now on the 4-day schedule.
Students, and teachers return to the classroom.
Students, and teachers return to the classroom.(WTOC)
By Paul Adler
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sparta and Fair Play are two of the nine Missouri School districts that have gone to 4-day school weeks this year. About a third of all districts in the state are now on the four-day schedule.

That prompted this question: Is there a maximum number of hours a student can go to school each day? Let’s say hypothetically some rouge school wanted a 10-hour long school day.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education tells KY3 there is a required number of hours of instruction each school year. That’s 1,044 hours. However, state law does not dictate a minimum or a maximum number of hours per day.

Chief Communications Officer Mallory McGowin adds, “Extending school day hours to ten-plus like this viewer suggests would present a number of complex challenges that would make that scenario unlikely.”

Fair Grove Superintendent Mike Bell tells us students there have a four-day week. They attend classes for 430 minutes or about 7.2 hours daily.

Is there a maximum number of hours a student can go to school each day? The answer is NO. There’s no minimum or maximum number of hours per day required.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affordable Towing chase
Springfield area law enforcement chase Affordable Towing tow truck throughout town
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death as a homicide in Sparta.
Christian County sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting in Sparta, Mo.
Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Temperatures may drop to the mid and upper 50s Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pleasantly Cool Tonight

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman is splashed teammate Nolan Gorman after hitting a walk-off...
Edman’s 2nd straight walk-off hit off Hader gives Cardinals win
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri Republican seeks exceptions to near-total abortion ban, including for rape and incest cases
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during...
Chiefs GM hopeful that All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones reports by opener next week
KY3's Marina Silva reports.
3 men wanted for questioning in Camden County assault