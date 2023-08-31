Fact Finders: Does Missouri have a maximum number of hours students can be in class each day?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sparta and Fair Play are two of the nine Missouri School districts that have gone to 4-day school weeks this year. About a third of all districts in the state are now on the four-day schedule.

That prompted this question: Is there a maximum number of hours a student can go to school each day? Let’s say hypothetically some rouge school wanted a 10-hour long school day.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education tells KY3 there is a required number of hours of instruction each school year. That’s 1,044 hours. However, state law does not dictate a minimum or a maximum number of hours per day.

Chief Communications Officer Mallory McGowin adds, “Extending school day hours to ten-plus like this viewer suggests would present a number of complex challenges that would make that scenario unlikely.”

Fair Grove Superintendent Mike Bell tells us students there have a four-day week. They attend classes for 430 minutes or about 7.2 hours daily.

Is there a maximum number of hours a student can go to school each day? The answer is NO. There’s no minimum or maximum number of hours per day required.

