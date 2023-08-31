Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield high school student is suing the Missouri High School Activities Association.

Student-athlete Kylan Mabins is no longer allowed to play high school football.

“He should have the right to be a full athlete with his team that he loves and to play football, game night, and exhibit his skills,” said Mabins’ attorney Jay Kirksey.

The senior has filed a lawsuit against the Missouri High School Activities Association. Mabins was deemed ineligible by the association to play because it says he transferred schools for athletic reasons. Mabins’ attorney says that’s not true.

“We have a kid who’s in an environment, and he made a report of racial discrimination, a hostile environment based on race. It wasn’t just him. I want to be clear. There were other persons who confirmed this and who have seen it and heard it with their ears,” he said.

Wednesday, a Greene County judge heard arguments for and against a temporary restraining order allowing Mabins to play while a complete investigation is being conducted.

His attorney says evidence will prove that the student wasn’t recruited to play at a rival high school.

“Everyone has rights. The school has rights, but they’re supposed to play fair. They’re supposed to be truthful. Kickapoo has rights. But they’re supposed to be fair, supposed to be truthful. My client has rights as a young man, and one of those is that he can enjoy his passion,” said Kirksey.

Springfield Public Schools released this statement:

“SPS is steadfast in our dispute of the allegations contained within the petition. SPS affirms the actions taken by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. We remain confident that our staff and representatives conducted themselves appropriately in this matter. In all circumstances, we focus on following MSHSAA guidelines in order to provide student-athletes and teams with every opportunity to compete at the highest levels in the regular and postseason. Certainly, that commitment has guided every action in this situation.”

“He’s a good young man that should be out on the football field. Their conduct has harmed by client. It’s not going to be accepted,” said Kirksey.

The judge will decide whether to let Mabins play ball in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Glendale’s head football coach, Mike Mauk, left the school just before the season started.

