Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana

crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders deployed two Arkansas National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana to help combat wildfires in the state.

According to a news release, crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Gov. Sanders ordered two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews and support equipment along with personnel from the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade to assist the Louisiana National Guard.

The Governor of Louisiana declared a state of emergency after wildfires developed in several parishes.

The crews were requested to remain in Louisiana until Sept. 5.

