PHOTOS: City of Nixa, Mo., asks residents to decide new flag

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa asks you to decide on its new flag.

Before you vote, city leaders encourage you to read the history of Nixa’s past/current flag designs and learn a little about best practices for flag design, which we’ve made available for your review on our website. Follow this link to vote on which of these three designs should be our new city flag: https://www.nixa.com/city-flag/. The voting ends at 9 a.m. on September 18.

Poll results will be presented to the city council. The council will vote to adopt our new flag design officially.

Nixa City Council selected the three finalist designs during the Monday, August 28 meeting.

