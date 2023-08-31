PHOTOS: City of Nixa, Mo., asks residents to decide new flag

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa asks you to decide on its new flag.

Before you vote, city leaders encourage you to read the history of Nixa’s past/current flag designs and learn a little about best practices for flag design, which we’ve made available for your review on our website. Follow this link to vote on which of these three designs should be our new city flag: https://www.nixa.com/city-flag/. The voting ends at 9 a.m. on September 18.

Poll results will be presented to the city council. The council will vote to adopt our new flag design officially.

Nixa City Council selected the three finalist designs during the Monday, August 28 meeting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in an area near I-44 and Kansas in Springfield.
Police identify man killed in shooting involving 2 drivers on I-44 in Springfield, Mo.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death as a homicide in Sparta.
Christian County sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting in Sparta, Mo.
Temperatures are starting cooler, and we'll see highs today from the upper 70s to middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Perfect weather moving into September
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Courtesy: City of Nixa, Mo.
PHOTOS: City of Nixa, Mo., asks residents to decide new flag
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
FILE - Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper reacts during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct....
Missouri out for fourth straight bowl berth as season opens against South Dakota
According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.
Gas prices near all-time high this Labor Day weekend