Police investigate shooting incident along I-44 in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting near I-44 and Kansas in Springfield.

Police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Police ask drivers to avoid the Kansas and I-44 area. The westbound exit from I-44 onto Kansas remains closed. Police are diverting southbound Kansas Expressway traffic to I-44 from north of I-44.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the night.

