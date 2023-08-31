Security guard, customer die after exchanging gunfire at Indianapolis home improvement store

The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.
The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an Indianapolis home improvement store, police said.

The two men died at hospitals following the shooting around 5:30 p.m. at a Menards store on the city’s northeast side, Capt. Don Weilhammer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

“It does appear that they were shooting at each other,” Weilhammer said. “Unfortunately, now another life has been lost because people don’t want to resolve conflict without resorting to violence like this.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, which occurred at the exit to the store’s lumber yard, local news outlets reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in an area near I-44 and Kansas in Springfield.
Police investigate a deadly shooting between 2 drivers on I-44 in Springfield, Mo.; 1 driver detained for questioning
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death as a homicide in Sparta.
Christian County sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting in Sparta, Mo.
Temperatures are starting cooler, and we'll see highs today from the upper 70s to middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Perfect weather moving into September
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.
GRAPHIC: Video shows inmate’s escape after killing deputy
Medics carry out some passengers after a Delta flight experienced "severe turbulence" before...
RAW: After turbulence, some passengers carried off in stretchers
The Springfield Police Department (SPD) reminds drivers out on the road this holiday weekend to...
Springfield Police Department warns drivers to slow down for Labor Day Weekend
Millions of escaped bees cause a sticky situation in Canada. (Source: CBC)
RAW: Bees rounded up after falling off truck