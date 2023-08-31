Southwest Missouri man dies after crash involving trash truck

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lamar, Missouri died in a crash involving a trash truck in Webster County Wednesday morning.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 60, near Raspberry Road, between Diggins and Seymour.

Troopers say Doyle Wallace, 64, changed lanes and hit the back of the garbage truck. Wallace died in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.