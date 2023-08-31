Southwest Missouri man dies after crash involving trash truck

Troopers say a man from Lamar rear-ended a trash truck in Webster County Wednesday morning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lamar, Missouri died in a crash involving a trash truck in Webster County Wednesday morning.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 60, near Raspberry Road, between Diggins and Seymour.

Troopers say Doyle Wallace, 64, changed lanes and hit the back of the garbage truck. Wallace died in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

