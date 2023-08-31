Springfield Police Department warns drivers to slow down for Labor Day Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department (SPD) reminds drivers out on the road this holiday weekend to be extra mindful due to congestion caused by Labor Day traffic.

Lieutenant Jeremy Anderson with SPD said its traffic unit will have officers patrolling on the roads this week and weekend doing DWI enforcement. Lt. Anderson said traffic violations and congestion will be a cause of concern this weekend.

“Be patient, and be kind. If somebody is trying to merge over, let somebody merge over,” Lt. Anderson said. “It’s not the end of the world if you’re 5 minutes late. I’d rather have a person be 5 minutes late than be in a crash and be 20 or 30 minutes late.”

Lt. Anderson said many people are going out of town to the lake or Branson. So the streets will be busy. He said drivers should try to leave as early as they possibly can if they’re traveling because that’s when there are fewer people on the road.

“Even leaving late is better than driving during the busiest times of the day, especially when it’s a holiday,” said Lt. Anderson.

Lt. Anderson also said SPD usually sees lots of different violations when it comes to holiday weekends, but one in particular stands out from the rest.

“Usually, if it’s a holiday weekend, people partake in going out and partying,” Lt. Anderson said. “We do see an increase in impaired driving, and we do see a slight increase in impaired driving crashes.”

Lt. Anderson said people like to speed on holidays when trying to get from one place to another. He said getting a speeding ticket might not be fun, but it’s better than getting into a crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.