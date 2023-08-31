Springfield vet discusses isolated bat rabies case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Deerfield Veterinary Hospital in Springfield reported a positive rabies case after someone brought a bat in for testing. They say no animals or people were exposed to the virus, and this is an isolated case.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, rabies is a deadly virus that can affect humans and animals.

Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says bats can spread rabies easily within their colony.

“Bats have a low prevalence of carrying rabies. They do carry it. And one of the reasons with bats, one of the issues is because they are communal creatures. In other words, I always hang out in groups. If there is a rabid bat in that group, it’s easier to pass it amongst the colony. But the only way it gets spread to humans is bites or scratches,” Skalicky explained.

While we can’t control which wild animals get the rabies virus, there are ways we can protect our pets and ourselves from spreading it.

“Make sure you have your pets vaccinated for rabies, which most people do, but make sure because a curious dog can get bit by a bat on the ground. That can be a vector for rabies, too,” Skalicky recommended.

This is also a friendly reminder not to mess with wild animals, especially if you are unfamiliar with the signs of rabies.

Animals with the virus may show signs of excessive drooling or intense aggression. But the only way to confirm rabies is to bring the animal in for testing. Your best-case scenario is to leave wild animals alone.

“Just because, you know, this bat has been tested positive for rabies, it’s not a reason for panic,” Skalicky said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.