Taste of the Ozarks: Watermelon Greek Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Watermelon Greek Salad(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t forget salads during our watermelon season.

Watermelon Greek Salad

Ingredients:

  • 3 Cups of cubed watermelon
  • 2 Cups fresh spinach
  • ¼ Red onion thinly sliced
  • ½ Cup crumbled or cubed feta cheese
  • 2 Tbsp pine nuts
  • ¼ Cup white vinegar
  • 2/4 Cup olive oil
  • 1 oz feta cheese
  • 1 Tbsp fresh or dried oregano
  • 1 Pinch salt
  • 1 Pinch pepper

Combine vinegar, oil, 1 oz of feta, oregano, salt, and pepper in a blender. Toss watermelon, spinach, crumbled or cubed feta, and red onions in a large bowl. Pour dressing over mixture and toss. Garnish with pine nuts.

The recipe serves four.

