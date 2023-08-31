Taste of the Ozarks: Watermelon Greek Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t forget salads during our watermelon season.

Watermelon Greek Salad

Ingredients:

3 Cups of cubed watermelon

2 Cups fresh spinach

¼ Red onion thinly sliced

½ Cup crumbled or cubed feta cheese

2 Tbsp pine nuts

¼ Cup white vinegar

2/4 Cup olive oil

1 oz feta cheese

1 Tbsp fresh or dried oregano

1 Pinch salt

1 Pinch pepper

Combine vinegar, oil, 1 oz of feta, oregano, salt, and pepper in a blender. Toss watermelon, spinach, crumbled or cubed feta, and red onions in a large bowl. Pour dressing over mixture and toss. Garnish with pine nuts.

The recipe serves four.

