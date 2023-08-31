Taste of the Ozarks: Watermelon Greek Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t forget salads during our watermelon season.
Watermelon Greek Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 Cups of cubed watermelon
- 2 Cups fresh spinach
- ¼ Red onion thinly sliced
- ½ Cup crumbled or cubed feta cheese
- 2 Tbsp pine nuts
- ¼ Cup white vinegar
- 2/4 Cup olive oil
- 1 oz feta cheese
- 1 Tbsp fresh or dried oregano
- 1 Pinch salt
- 1 Pinch pepper
Combine vinegar, oil, 1 oz of feta, oregano, salt, and pepper in a blender. Toss watermelon, spinach, crumbled or cubed feta, and red onions in a large bowl. Pour dressing over mixture and toss. Garnish with pine nuts.
The recipe serves four.
