Three people killed in a crash south of Rolla, Mo.

NEAR ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -A four-vehicle crash Wednesday night has killed three people and left two others with minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Patrick Perry, 61, of Newburg crossed the centerline of Highway 63 near County Road 5170 just before 9:00 p.m. Patrick’s car hit the side of an SUV and then hit another car head-on. Both cars were then hit by a pickup truck.

Perry, Grace Gorman, 19, of Rolla and Michael Sutton, 18, of Edgar Springs were killed in the crash. The 16-year-old driver of the SUV and and an 11-year-old boy, both from Edgar Springs were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

19 people have been killed in crashes in Troop I so far this year, seven of those fatalities happened during the month of August. Troop I serves six counties in South Central Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.