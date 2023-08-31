Woman celebrating 108th birthday has a passion for fashion

Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.
Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) – A woman in Arlington, Virginia, is celebrating being 108 years old after her birthday Wednesday.

Vera Punke said she’s grateful for every day and is looking forward to even more.

“My secret is to look ahead, because if I look behind at my life it would be terrible and I don’t want to do that,” she said.

The 108-year-old said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.

Punke’s other passion is for fashion. She owns 40 pairs of shoes and founded a hat club at her senior living center.

“I’ve always had friends, a good organizer, and you look ahead and try to be happy,” Punke said.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in an area near I-44 and Kansas in Springfield.
Police identify man killed in shooting involving 2 drivers on I-44 in Springfield, Mo.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death as a homicide in Sparta.
Christian County sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting in Sparta, Mo.
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant
Temperatures are starting cooler, and we'll see highs today from the upper 70s to middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Perfect weather moving into September
MGN Online
Three people killed in a crash south of Rolla, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a...
Sheriff dies in car crash while on the way to help others
Labor Day staycation ideas
Low-cost ideas for a Labor Day ‘staycation’
Low-cost ideas for a Labor Day ‘staycation’