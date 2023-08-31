On Your Side: Labor Day Sales and September deals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve seen the ads. Labor Day sales are in full swing.

You’ll save the most on big-ticket items. If it’s time to replace, you’re in luck.

Buy big appliances

“If you are looking for a new refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, or even a new oven or cooktop. This is a great time to do that. We are seeing a lot of the prices fall, like they did around July 4th. Some are better. Those holiday weekend prices are back. They are here now. It’s time to shop,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Buy a bike

New bicycle models are typically released in the early fall. To make way for new wheels, retailers mark down current stock.

Go see your eye doctor

Many clinics and stores offer deals on contacts and glasses a few weeks after school starts. That’s on purpose. Now is when parents and teachers notice squinting.

Buy jeans

September is one of the best times to buy denim because of back-to-school and cooler weather.

Fly away for the holidays

It’s not a guarantee, but you could find a reasonable rate for holiday airfare by shopping in September. Start checking rates now and sign up for notifications.

Outdoor furniture and grills

If you have a place to store it, buy patio furniture and a new grill this weekend. You’ll save up to 80 percent, but your selection might be grim.

Meat will be on sale this holiday weekend. Consider buying a lot and freezing it.

September is National Chicken Month, National Potato Month, and National Rice Month. Expect these items to be on sale all month long.

