Arch will not be lit up during September due to migrating birds

The Arch’s exterior lights will be turned back on beginning the evening of Sunday, October 1,...
The Arch’s exterior lights will be turned back on beginning the evening of Sunday, October 1, 2023, and the monument will be lit nightly thereafter.(KY3)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Park Service announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night throughout the month of September 2023 to protect birds migrating south for the winter.

According to the National Park Service, 40 percent of the nation’s migratory waterfowl use the Mississippi River corridor during their spring and fall migration. The National Park Service began turning the Arch’s exterior lights off to protect migrating birds in 2002.

The Arch’s exterior lights will be turned back on beginning the evening of Sunday, October 1, 2023, and the monument will be lit nightly thereafter.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in an area near I-44 and Kansas in Springfield.
Police identify man killed in shooting involving 2 drivers on I-44 in Springfield, Mo.
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Judge rules on case regarding eligibility status of Springfield high school football star
MGN Online
Three people killed in a crash south of Rolla, Mo.
A man is killed in a shootout on West Berkeley Street in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield police identify man killed in morning shootout
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department has identified the man killed after a shootout in Springfield...
Springfield police identify man killed in morning shootout
Temperatures today will be up several degrees over the western Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Great holiday weekend forecast!
Temperatures heating back up this weekend
Temperatures heating back up this weekend
A man is killed in a shootout on West Berkeley Street in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield police identify man killed in morning shootout
Dallas County deputies arrested two men suspected in a burglary ring.
Dallas County deputies arrest 2 in burglary ring investigation