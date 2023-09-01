Ashcroft: ‘We haven’t considered’ Trump’s disqualification from 2024 ballot

Multiple states contemplate eligibility under 14th amendment’s insurrection clause
By Joe McLean (KY3)
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Though Missouri’s 2024 primary election is still 11 months away and the names that will appear on the ballot are still in question, several secretaries of state are reviewing former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the ballot.

The consideration stems from the third clause in the 14th Amendment, which bars from office anyone who once took an oath to uphold the Constitution but then “engaged” in “insurrection or rebellion” against it.

“We haven’t considered barring any candidate that’s talking about running for those purposes,” said Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for governor in 2024. “I’m not aware of any court of competence that has made a judicial determination on that – clearly none with authority over my office.”

Mr. Trump is facing two indictments on state charges (New York and Georgia) and two indictments on federal charges, amounting to a combined 91 felony counts. In addition to those indictments, Trump was also found civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Ashcroft’s mention of a “judicial determination” indicates that if Trump had been indicted and found guilty of insurrection, his eligibility would more likely dissolve, – but Ashcroft added that his office wouldn’t have the authority to disqualify a candidate.

“State law does provide for the candidate filing and whether or not they’ve gotten the party’s permission, that sort of thing,” Ashcroft said. “But with regard to the 14th Amendment, no, that is not my responsibility.”

Ashcroft said his priority is to administer the 2024 races with transparency – and said that even if his campaign is unsuccessful, even if voters flip government control to another party, the results will be the law.

“When the results are done, there will be credibility, so we can trust the outcome,” Ashcroft said. “And that’s regardless of who’s running it, regardless of the race.”

The Department of Justice special counsel, who brought the indictments against Trump, did not include the specific charge of insurrection, but that process is to determine whether to criminally charge a defendant, not whether he’s qualified to go on a state’s ballot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in an area near I-44 and Kansas in Springfield.
Police identify man killed in shooting involving 2 drivers on I-44 in Springfield, Mo.
A man is killed in a shootout on West Berkeley Street in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield police identify man killed in morning shootout
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Judge rules on case regarding eligibility status of Springfield high school football star
MGN Online
Three people killed in a crash south of Rolla, Mo.
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant

Latest News

KY3's Joe McLean reports.
Ashcroft: ‘We haven’t considered’ Trump’s disqualification from 2024 ballot
John Brennan Richardson, 22, of Springfield/ Jonathan Cosme Ortiz Gopar, 22, Montreal/ A man...
Two more men charged in Camden County brutal assault in early August
The weather looks very nice for the Labor Day Weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: This Weekend-Warmer & A Bit More Humid
KY3's Joe Hickman reports.
Worker shortage reaches the Greene County Highway Department; could affect winter months