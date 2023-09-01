Dallas County deputies arrest 2 in burglary ring investigation

Philip Comer faces a stealing charge. Michael Shanks, Jr., faces three counts of stealing and...
Philip Comer faces a stealing charge. Michael Shanks, Jr., faces three counts of stealing and trafficking stolen identities.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Dallas County deputies arrested two men suspected in a burglary ring.

Philip Comer faces a stealing charge. Michael Shanks, Jr., faces three counts of stealing and trafficking stolen identities.

Investigators say Comer admitted to being involved in several thefts after he was questioned for stealing a John Deere Gator in the Conway area. The utility vehicle was found in Camden County. Investigators say they found several stolen items on Shanks’ property.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in an area near I-44 and Kansas in Springfield.
Police identify man killed in shooting involving 2 drivers on I-44 in Springfield, Mo.
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Judge rules on case regarding eligibility status of Springfield high school football star
MGN Online
Three people killed in a crash south of Rolla, Mo.
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility

Latest News

KY3's Chad Plein reports.
Ozarks Life: Kyle and Jen Strickland’s unique Laclede Co Farm
In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set...
FDA to finalize ban on menthol cigarettes in coming months
Man killed in a shootout in Springfield, Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), seven people died, and 398 suffered...
Missouri Highway Patrol hopes to decrease Labor Day Weekend crashes compared to 2022