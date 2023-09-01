Dallas County deputies arrest 2 in burglary ring investigation

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Dallas County deputies arrested two men suspected in a burglary ring.

Philip Comer faces a stealing charge. Michael Shanks, Jr., faces three counts of stealing and trafficking stolen identities.

Investigators say Comer admitted to being involved in several thefts after he was questioned for stealing a John Deere Gator in the Conway area. The utility vehicle was found in Camden County. Investigators say they found several stolen items on Shanks’ property.

