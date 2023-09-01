Driver loses brakes, delivery truck rolls into pond in Brighton, Mo.

BRIGHTON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver had a close call on Friday morning while making a delivery in Brighton.

The driver’s van ended up in a pond after losing power in a driveway. The van rolled down a sloped driveway with no brakes. The van rolled across a road, through a fence, and ended up in a pond. The property owner says he raced outside.

“When I first heard it, I ran around to see what had happened,” said Chuck Melton. “He was swimming out of the lake to the bank. I dialed 911 first and then asked him if he needed an ambulance. I hollered across the lake. He said he did not need an ambulance, so he was extremely lucky.”

Melton said this is the second time a vehicle has rolled into his pond from a nearby driveway. Nobody was hurt the first time.

