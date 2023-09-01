Father gets dying wish granted by watching youngest son graduate high school

A high school student was honored at a special graduation ceremony so his dying father could watch him walk across the stage. (Source: WVLT)
By Sam Luther and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A high school student in Tennessee took part in a special ceremony so his dying father could see him graduate.

Ewan Deane is a junior at Jellico High School and a lineman on the school’s football team.

And this week he was sporting a cap and gown for a special celebration.

He has nearly two years of school left, but he was able to take part in a special graduation event to fulfill a promise he made to his dad.

“The promise I made to him was that I would graduate and make something out of myself,” Deane said.

His father, Leon Deane, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year and said his dying wish was to see his youngest son walk across the stage and graduate.

“We talked about things I’d like to get done before this journey is over and him graduating was one of them,” Leon Deane said.

After the Deane family made the request to hold the ceremony, it took just a couple of days for the school to organize the graduation.

“I’m about as proud as I can be,” Leon Deane said while watching his son on stage.

According to the family, doctors told them that Leon Deane has a few months to live, which is why it was so important for him to see his son take part in the special graduation ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

