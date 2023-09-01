Gov. Sanders approves funding for organizations serving crime victims

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas governor approved a one-time funding of $17 million for organizations serving crime victims in the Natural State.

According to a press release, this move offsets the loss of federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) dollars.

Over the past five years, the amount of VOCA funds for Arkansas “dramatically decreased annually from its high of $30.6 million in 2018 to $13.1 million in 2022.”

Several organizations, including CASA, Child Advocacy Centers in Arkansas, and the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault, will benefit from this funding.

“Arkansas CASA programs are grateful to Governor Sanders for prioritizing the advocacy of children and families involved in the child welfare system,” the press release states. “This funding ensures CASA programs can continue to serve children in Arkansas.”

