Man killed in a shootout in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One man is dead, and another man is in the hospital after a shootout in Springfield Friday morning.

Police were called to a fight in the 1600 Block of West Berkeley Street just east of Kansas Expressway at 12:42 a.m. They found one man with a gunshot wound, he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., police were called to the intersection of South Grant and West Sunset where they found another man involved in the shootout with gunshot wounds, that man died from his injuries. Police haven’t said if the victim was trying to seek medical attention on his own.

No one else was hurt. Police are now interviewing witnesses.

The names of those involved in the shootout haven’t been released.

