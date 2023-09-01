Missouri Highway Patrol hopes to decrease Labor Day Weekend crashes compared to 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), seven people died, and 398 suffered injuries in more than 1,000 crashes on Labor Day Weekend in 2022. That added up to one injury-related crash every 11 minutes.

Sergeant Mike McClure said the statistic is something they don’t want to repeat for this upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

“When we look at that stat of how just over three days, that one person is killed or injured almost every 12 minutes,” Sgt. McClure said. “That tells us we are sharing the road with a lot of people.”

Sgt. McClure said drunk driving is one of the leading causes of crashes over holiday weekends like this one.

“After 10 p.m. that weekend, one in six drivers you may meet is going to be impaired,” Sgt. McClure said. “That’s a scary thought too.”

If you plan on going out over the weekend, be smart about it.

“Establish that sober driver well in advance, and maintain that plan throughout,” Sgt. McClure said.

Another issue patrol has been seeing is people not fastening their seat belts. Sgt. McClure also said if he could give a gift of three seconds to anyone, he would - since that’s about how long it takes to buckle up.

“Choose your discomfort,” he said. “You can be uncomfortable in a seatbelt, or you can be uncomfortable strapped to a gurney in the back of an ambulance on your way to the hospital,” Sgt. McClure said.

Sgt. McClure said there will be every available MSHP trooper out on the roads during the counting period. He also said if you’re heading to the lake or Branson this weekend, be vigilant since there will be traffic congestion.

