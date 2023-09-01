Missouri Water Patrol warns boaters about safety following deadly weekend

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The great weather and holiday weekend will have Missouri lakes busy. After a deadly weekend at Lake of the Ozarks in August, water patrol officers want to ensure you stay safe.

Part of Corporal Jacob Hardy’s water patrol uniform is a life jacket.

”I know all of us officers wear them 24/7 Anytime that we’re out there on the water. That’s on top of all the other items that we get to wear. So there’s no excuse that it’s uncomfortable, or, you know, like the old days when you had to wear the big orange ones,” said Cpl. Hardy.

He adds, no drinking and boating.

”Just like if you were to get in a car, you wouldn’t want to drink and then get in the car. It’s the same thing with boating. So if you’re going to have a drink, have Be sure to have a sober operator, or utilize one of the taxi services or Uber sits around the lake,” said Cpl. Hardy.

