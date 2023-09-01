Police arrest man for flashing 3 people on a Springfield, Mo., trail

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for exposing himself to three women on a Springfield trail.

Joseph Cowan, 30, of Aurora, Mo., faces charges.

Investigators say one woman told police Cowan exposed himself on the Galloway Trail between Southern Hills Boulevard and Lone Pine Wednesday morning. Police say this is a reminder to stay alert, carry mace, and run with a buddy if possible.

“I’ve been running this trail every single day for the past four years, and I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Chealsey Russell, a runner on the trail. “There’s a lot of people that are biking, walking, walking their dogs, a lot of family, a lot of children.”

Russell says it’s surprising to hear about the recent sexual misconduct incident on the Galloway Trail.

Investigators say Cowan exposed himself Wednesday morning in at least three different times. He also faces an assault charge from earlier this summer.

Lt. Mark Foos with Springfield Police says you should carry pepper spray and ensure you only have one headphone in so you can hear what’s happening around you.

“Check with local community groups about self-defense training, and if you ever see something that doesn’t feel right, call the police,” said Lt. Foos.

“I’m going to be definitely more alert, definitely more cautious moving forward,” said Russell.

Investigators say Cowan is being held on a warrant. He also has a history of resisting arrest.

