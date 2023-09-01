Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In filing his not guilty plea with the court, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for Sept. 6. He joins the former president and at least 10 others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

Trump and Giuliani are among 19 people charged in a sprawling, 41-count indictment that details a wide-ranging conspiracy to thwart the will of Georgia’s voters who had selected Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together. But the legal wrangling has already begun in a slew of court filings since the indictment was filed Aug. 14.

Several of those charged have filed motions to try to be tried alone or with a small group of other defendants, while others are trying to move their proceedings to federal court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in an area near I-44 and Kansas in Springfield.
Police identify man killed in shooting involving 2 drivers on I-44 in Springfield, Mo.
A man is killed in a shootout on West Berkeley Street in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield police identify man killed in morning shootout
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Judge rules on case regarding eligibility status of Springfield high school football star
MGN Online
Three people killed in a crash south of Rolla, Mo.
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant

Latest News

Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: See scores, highlights on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s scoreboard page
Boating and water safety this holiday weekend
Missouri Water Patrol warns boaters about safety following deadly weekend
This still image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1,...
GRAPHIC: Ta’Kiya Young’s family urges officer’s arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman
Temperatures today will be up several degrees over the western Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: This Weekend-Warmer & A Bit More Humid
FILE - Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support...
Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack