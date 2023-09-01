Springfield man charged in 2020 fatal pedestrian crash

44-year-old Trampus Bell and his daughter Alex Bell. Bell was hit and killed by a truck in...
44-year-old Trampus Bell and his daughter Alex Bell. Bell was hit and killed by a truck in September 2020.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man was charged Friday for a fatal pedestrian crash in 2020.

According to court records, 39-year-old Brice Waddell has been charged with DWI, resulting in the death of another who was not a passenger.

In September 2020, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.

Investigators say Waddell was backing his pickup out of a driveway and hit 44-year-old Trampus Bell of Springfield, Mo., who was walking behind the pickup.

Court documents say officers noticed signs of impairment and did field sobriety tests. A Springfield Police Department officer arrested Waddell. Once they got to the Greene County Jail, Waddell became uncooperative with the officer.

A judge ordered a blood sample, and it was found that his blood alcohol level was 0.081. Authorities also found Waddell had fluoxetine and norfluoxetine in his system at the time.

Waddell is scheduled to appear in court on October 6.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

