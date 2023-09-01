Two more men charged in Camden County brutal assault in early August

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says two more men have been arrested and now charged in relation to an early August brutal assault.

According to court records, 22-year-old Jonathan Cosme Ortiz-Gopar of Montreal, Missouri, and 22-year-old John Richardson of Camdenton, are charged with first-degree assault.

Jonathan Cosme Ortiz-Gopar (KY3)

Camden County investigators are still working to figure out what led to a brutal assault in Greenview on August 7. At least nine suspects followed a man from a restaurant that night to the house, 11.7 miles away.

Authorities found the victim with cuts on the back of his head, eyes swollen shut, dried blood around the nose and lip, and an imprint of a shoe on the left side of his face.

John Brennan Richardson (KY3)

According to a probable cause statement, authorities found security footage of the incident. It showed the victim and some friends walking to the front door of the building when they were approached by nine suspects from behind. The friends walked into the building, leaving the victim outside with the suspects.

The video then shows 25-year-old Aaron Gonzalez hitting the victim in the side of the face and then wrapping both arms around the victim, taking them to the ground. Once on the ground, another suspect stomps on the victim’s head, causing the victim to lose consciousness and get knocked out.

According to the PC statement, Gonzalez walked back up and hit the victim repeatedly on both sides of the head with a closed fist until another suspect pulled Gonzalez away.

Police say five of the nine suspects assaulted the victim by kicking, stomping, punching, and slapping the victim while unconscious. The suspects then left the scene, and the friends came out of the building to wake the victim.

So far, of the nine suspects, four have been charged. Those charged are Gonzalez, Richardson, Ortiz-Gopar, and Ramiro Aguilar Garcia.

Authorities are still searching for a man named Roberto.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.

