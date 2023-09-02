Crash closes lanes on Highway 13 near Kimberling City

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving at least two cars has closed lanes of Highway 13 near Kimberling City Saturday morning.

According to the Kimberling City Police Department, the crash happened on Highway 13 near Stoneridge. The department is asking travelers to find alternate routes if driving in the area near the lake.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We will update this story with details from the crash report.

