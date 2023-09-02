Downtown Springfield businesses become more vigilant after recent brawl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some people say they’ll be changing their nightlife habits after a downtown brawl last weekend put eight people in jail.

The Springfield Police Department says it will have patrols spread out downtown in addition to officers stationed at various hot points around the area, but not really any more than usual.

Customers are weary of having fun this weekend, but the bar owners and employees say they already have steps in place to make sure customers are safe this weekend and more weekends to come...

“We’ll probably try and go to different areas that are far away from that area so that there isn’t any chance that we get caught up in all that,” said 23-year-old Alex Harsh.

Last weekend, downtown Springfield was rocked by a massive brawl on Patton Avenue. Police say multiple unruly crowds were fighting, which turned to clashes with police, sending one officer to the hospital and eight to the Greene County Jail

Cris Swaters with SPD says that’s not going to change the police approach downtown.

“Our downtown squads they’ll be patrolling downtown, just like they do every weekend,” said Swaters.

Harsh says while he wasn’t there last weekend, he has seen similar situations downtown.

“I think sometimes it can just be pretty scary. Sometimes it’s also like, you’re just like, I just need to get out of here. I need to get away from this. This is not something I need to be involved in,” said Harsh.

Bar owners tell KY3 that they’ll be patting down patrons and checking with metal detection wands before letting people in and calling last call a little earlier than they usually would. Swatters says if you see something suspicious or dangerous, report it.

“Anytime business owners or just the public, if you’re downtown and you see something suspicious, or something makes you feel unsafe, call 911 Let it officer respond and check out the situation and make sure everything’s okay,” said Swaters.

Harsh says timing may be part of the problem.

“We’re all coming out at once. And then, like, most people are really drunk by the time they’re leaving, or they’re really hyped, hopped up on something else. So I think that us all getting out at once that there’s definitely going to be some conflict between different people.”

Remember, if you drink this weekend, have a plan to get home. Never drive under the influence.

