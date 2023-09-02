Greene County Highway Department’s maintenance worker shorter affecting its ability to mow now and plow later

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ve traveled along Greene County roads and noticed a lot of tall grass along the shoulders, there’s a reason for that.

And it may be the same reason those same roads won’t get plowed as quickly this winter when the snow comes.

Folks who drive along the confluence of Farm Roads 123 and 146 near Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park already know to be alert in that area where increased traffic from nearby new businesses combine with curvy roads and a crosswalk for the Wilson Creek Greenway Trail to make things a little dicey.

But it’s made even worse by the vegetative growth in the area that partially obscures a crosswalk warning sign and makes it harder to see cars coming around the curve.

“My daughter just got her license last week,” said Jeremy Brookman, who uses the trail and is familiar with the traffic around it. “She stated that it was a little hairy coming through here and she needed to slow down a bit because she wasn’t sure she could see if cars were coming or not. It is a little difficult because it’s overgrown and with the hill and the angles, I slow down too.”

That overgrown vegetation though is just part of 8,000 acres of right of way the Greene County Highway Department is responsible for, and currently, the department is having problems getting to all the areas that need mowing.

“We are limited simply because we just don’t have the bodies to do what we’d like to do and provide the level of service that we’d like to provide,” said Adam Humphrey, Greene County’s Interim Highway Administrator.

Currently, there are 33 full-time openings for maintenance workers who do Greene County’s mowing and snowplow work. That’s 47 percent of the 70 total maintenance-related jobs at the department.

That’s almost half of the jobs available that aren’t filled. And if you think that’s bad, the department usually hires about 20-30 part-time seasonal workers.

“This year we succeeded in hiring a total of three seasonal employees,” Humphrey said. “You go back 10 years when I first began my work at the highway department, we would have to turn away seasonal help.”

But we all know that the workforce situation has changed significantly over the last decade and many people who left their jobs during the pandemic never came back.

“The majority of our seasonal help was made up of familiar faces who came back year after year to help,” Humphrey pointed out. “But over the past several years as they got older, they’ve left. And what we’re not seeing is young applicants coming in that would help us replace those people.”

When there’s a workforce shortage at the highway department, you notice it. You’ll see fewer mowers out, and when you do see them you may notice they’re cutting only one strip next to a roadway as opposed to the whole area.

“It has huge impacts in the manner in which we mow and the frequency that we mow,” Humphrey explained. “We assign areas to our mowing crews and as they work through those areas it used to be they could make a full mowing cycle within a week-or-two time frame, now we’re stretched to where we do only a few mowing cycles throughout the entire summer. And this year we’ll limit our work along a right of way to just one-or-two passes along the edge of the road as opposed to mowing the entire width of the right of way. So we try to take care of the immediate visibility issues that the vegetation can create right up against the roadway but in the long term there comes a point where we have to reclaim that right of way from mother nature and that can become a difficult task after being allowed to grow up for so long. Last year we had mowers out all the way to December trying to catch up.”

And if the lack of maintenance workers continues, you will notice it even more during snow events when roads don’t get cleared as fast.

“If it’s just a brief snow event you probably won’t notice,” Humphrey said. “But if we’re engaged in a snow fight that lasts 48 hours or longer, we don’t have bodies we can run in and out around the clock like we’ve been able to do historically. There will be a time when our equipment will be parked and once those employees go home return for their shift, we’ll pick it up again. That’s going to be a change for us because that’s not something we’ve been faced with. We started to feel the effects of the shortage last winter but we were fortunate in that we were never hit with anything we couldn’t handle. But if we get hit by something significant this year, there will be a challenge.”

Humphrey encouraged anybody who’d be interested in helping make up for the workforce deficit to go the Greene County website at https://greenecountymo.gov/hr/ and check out the available jobs.

Overall there are about 1,000 county government jobs available overall and the highway department isn’t the only one with a large number of vacant positions. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office still has over 50 detention officer openings to try and staff its new jail.

