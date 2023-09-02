Lampe, Mo. man killed in three-car crash near Kimberling City

Kimberling City crash
Kimberling City crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lampe has died after a three-car crash near Kimberling City Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Buick LeSabre was traveling south on Highway 13 near Armadillo Lane, around 10 a.m. when he swerved from lane two to lane one, impacting a Ford F-150.

The Buick then slid into the northbound lanes and hit a Chevy Silverado driven by 70-year-old John Wiatt of Lampe.

Wiatt was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Buick was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Ford had minor injuries.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 100th fatal crash of 2023. The Kimberling City Police Department said the road was closed for about two hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is killed in a shootout on West Berkeley Street in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield police identify man killed in morning shootout
Springfield man faces sexual misconduct charges
Police arrest man for flashing 3 people on a Springfield, Mo., trail
No washouts expected
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up into next week
Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: See scores, highlights on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s scoreboard page
44-year-old Trampus Bell and his daughter Alex Bell. Bell was hit and killed by a truck in...
Springfield man charged in 2020 fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

We have rain chances lining up through next week as our weather pattern gets active once again.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot for early next week with some rain chances returning
No washouts expected
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up into next week
Rain chances will perk up as we head into early next week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & warm this evening before a few showers and storms Sunday
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs for a touchdown against Western Carolina during...
Jefferson’s hot start helps Arkansas overwhelm Western Carolina 56-13