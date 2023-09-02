Lampe, Mo. man killed in three-car crash near Kimberling City

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lampe has died after a three-car crash near Kimberling City Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Buick LeSabre was traveling south on Highway 13 near Armadillo Lane, around 10 a.m. when he swerved from lane two to lane one, impacting a Ford F-150.

The Buick then slid into the northbound lanes and hit a Chevy Silverado driven by 70-year-old John Wiatt of Lampe.

Wiatt was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Buick was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Ford had minor injuries.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 100th fatal crash of 2023. The Kimberling City Police Department said the road was closed for about two hours.

