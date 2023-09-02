Spiders becoming more numerous in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While insects and unwanted critters are nothing new to the Ozarks, pest control companies always end up fielding an increase in calls for control by late summer and early fall.

Ron McCommons, asset coordinator for Bug Zero, isn’t surprised at that and at the reason why.

“The spiders are coming because over the summertime, they have a lot of bugs that they can eat,” McCommons said. “Now, they’re moving around to find mates and breed so that over the winter, they can lay their eggs in hidden areas. By spring, the baby spiders will come out again and start it all over. This is why we call it prime time for spider season and we’ll keep up on the calls until the numbers come down by the first or second frost.”

When it comes to the spiders pest companies in the state of Missouri deal with, pest control companies run into mainly 7 types of spiders. The American House, hobo, woodlouse, cellar and wolf spider are some of the more common ones in Missouri that are not venomous. The two other types, the brown recluse and black widow, are venomous.

Companies treating spiders already in homes are dealing with them living inside the walls after getting in through any openings they can find. That means garages, doors, air vents, cracks or crevices in a home’s foundation... they are all fair game for spiders to get into your home.

While pest companies have their own programs to help prevent spiders and other pests from getting in, McCommons says treating those entry points can help cut down on the number of spiders from entering your home.

“You can go to Home Depot or Lowe’s or all these other places to get products to treat these areas yourself,” McCommons said. “But, make sure you’re reading the label. It’s very, very important to read the label to protect yourself and your family, your pets and your neighbors even. Overapplying a product is one of the ways that can affect your groundwater. It could wash away into a nearby creek or storm drain.”

If trying to treat this yourself doesn’t work, McCommons says don’t hesitate to reach out to a reputable pest control company that’s licensed, has trained workers and is well-reviewed by plenty of people.

Other helpful tips include trying to seal off any cracks, crevices or vulnerable points in and out of your home to really limit the number of ways spiders can get into your home and being mindful of food and cleanliness inside your home.

“Any areas that you don’t frequent enough, like a basement if it’s being mainly used for storage or an attic that has boxes, they’ll be areas that they’ll hang out in more compared to your living space,” McCommons said. “You’re moving in your living space and that minimizes their webs and keeps them away. Work on minimizing clutter, crumbs and everything that pests can come in and eat on. Ants, flies and things like that... Those will attract spiders more than just the clutter. They’re not going after your clutter or the food itself. They’ll come after the food source. Once they find the food source, that what will allow them to live in your house.”

One last tip from the experts is to maintain your lawn’s vegetation by keeping them 8 feet from the perimeter of your home. Any shrubs, trees and ivy can provide a place of shelter for spiders and harbor any insects for a food source.

All of these tips, whether done by yourself or through the professionals, should help keep these unwanted pests out of your home as we continue to head into the coming fall season.

