SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: How to respond to road rage ahead of Labor Day travel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Record traffic is expected on the roads for the Labor Day weekend. Now, local driving experts are warning drivers about road rage.

It comes after road rage ended with a deadly shooting near I-44 and Kansas Expressway Wednesday night. Police say two drivers began ramming each other’s vehicles, and ended with one driver being shot to death.

“Unfortunately, southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas have changed and are not the same as they used to be,” said Dan Bracker, a co-owner of Premier Driving Academy.

Retired Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Bracker says road rage has become much more common.

“People are dealing with so much, whether it’s stuff at home, the dog ran away, they got fired, whatever the case is, a lot of times they are taking it out behind the wheel,” said Bracker. “Acknowledge them, don’t talk to them, don’t bring the window down and apologize.”

Bracker says when it comes to road rage, you have to react before it’s too late and that if the behavior continues, call 911 immediately. It’s something Springfield drivers say they encounter on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s crazy out here,” said Karen Ruwwe. “There’s red light running, people cutting you off, and just no patience at all.”

Ruwwe, a mother of three, says she talks to her younger drivers about people on the road to prepare them for situations like these.

“Your family and health is the most important thing,” said Bracker. “It’s about getting even, it’s about getting to safety.”

Bracker says if you find yourself in a road rage situation to, get the car’s make, model, and license plate number and call the police.

