SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: How to respond to road rage ahead of Labor Day travel

Springfield road rage shooting.
Springfield road rage shooting.(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Record traffic is expected on the roads for the Labor Day weekend. Now, local driving experts are warning drivers about road rage.

It comes after road rage ended with a deadly shooting near I-44 and Kansas Expressway Wednesday night. Police say two drivers began ramming each other’s vehicles, and ended with one driver being shot to death.

“Unfortunately, southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas have changed and are not the same as they used to be,” said Dan Bracker, a co-owner of Premier Driving Academy.

Retired Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Bracker says road rage has become much more common.

“People are dealing with so much, whether it’s stuff at home, the dog ran away, they got fired, whatever the case is, a lot of times they are taking it out behind the wheel,” said Bracker. “Acknowledge them, don’t talk to them, don’t bring the window down and apologize.”

Bracker says when it comes to road rage, you have to react before it’s too late and that if the behavior continues, call 911 immediately. It’s something Springfield drivers say they encounter on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s crazy out here,” said Karen Ruwwe. “There’s red light running, people cutting you off, and just no patience at all.”

Ruwwe, a mother of three, says she talks to her younger drivers about people on the road to prepare them for situations like these.

“Your family and health is the most important thing,” said Bracker. “It’s about getting even, it’s about getting to safety.”

Bracker says if you find yourself in a road rage situation to, get the car’s make, model, and license plate number and call the police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in an area near I-44 and Kansas in Springfield.
Police identify man killed in shooting involving 2 drivers on I-44 in Springfield, Mo.
A man is killed in a shootout on West Berkeley Street in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield police identify man killed in morning shootout
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Judge rules on case regarding eligibility status of Springfield high school football star
MGN Online
Three people killed in a crash south of Rolla, Mo.
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant

Latest News

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Downtown Springfield businesses become more vigilant after recent brawl
Why exterminators are seeing more spiders in the Ozarks.
Spiders becoming more numerous in the Ozarks
This overgrowth at a walking trail crossing near Farm Road 123 and Farm Road 146 is an example...
Greene County Highway Department’s maintenance worker shortage affecting its ability to mow now and plow later
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks