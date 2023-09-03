Buddy Check 3: Wearable ultrasound could detect breast cancer between regular screenings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just this summer, the National Institutes of Health announced a new product, a wearable ultrasound that could help identify breast cancers between mammograms.

An associate professor at MIT has developed a way to detect even the smallest of tumors, by wearing an ultrasound device that can monitor any changes in the breast as often as desired.

Ultrasound today takes place in a clinical setting, with a medical professional administering the test. Many times it is the next step when a mammogram reveals something suspicious within the breast or when a woman has a higher risk for breast cancer.

“So ladies who don’t have cancer, don’t have symptoms of cancer but have a high risk either because they have a genetic mutation or have a serious family history that elevates the risk. They’re getting close follow up as it is...and close follow up usually means we see them every six months or so,” according to Breast Cancer Surgeon, Dr. John Bumberry.

But imagine being able to have an ultrasound daily, on your own, recording any potential changes in your breast, and sending the information to be monitored by a professional. That’s what this wearable ultra-sound may be offering in the near future.

“It’s a device that is connected to a bra that a patient can wear. Then there’s an ultrasound transducer that’s connected to the bra. The patient can move that transducer around and take several pictures of their own breast at home, anytime they want. Then that’s stored, the software that’s associated with the device stores that, and then they can take another picture the next day or the next week and the software will compare the pictures,” said Dr. Bumberry.

It would offer peace of mind for some patients, but it could also change the course of treatment for others. “This might shift some of those patients from having prophylactic mastectomies to screening if they know, I can screen myself every day if I want,” according to Dr. Bumberry.

Developers of the wearable device expect to set up clinical trials over the next year, in which hundreds of women would test the wearable ultrasound. After that, the system would be submitted for FDA approval.

It may be four to five years before we actually see it in widespread use, but doctors are hopeful this will be another way to catch breast cancer in its earliest stage.

For now, though, don’t forget to join our buddy check 3 system, right here at https://www.ky3.com/page/buddy-check-3/, so we can remind each other to follow the guidelines we already have to troubleshoot breast cancer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.