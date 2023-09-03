Family farm in Stotts City, Mo. kicks off its annual Sunflower Festival

STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - For the 5th year in a row, the Country Roads Family Farm in Stotts City is hosting its Sunflower Festival.

Last year’s event saw over 12,000 people, 2,500 for the Sunflower Festival. Attendees can enjoy a corn maze, playgrounds, hayrides, giant slides and trampolines, a petting zoo, and acres of sunflowers.

“Everyone who comes here says, ‘I had no idea what was here’. It’s a total surprise,’” says Country Roads Family Farm Owner, Scott Cloud.

The festival only lasts two weeks, while the sunflowers are in peak bloom, then autumn takes over, and the pumpkins come out.

