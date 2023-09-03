Oklahoma man arrested after high-speed, double-fatal motorcycle crash in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a three-motorcycle crash in Joplin Saturday night.

According to the Joplin Police Department, around 8:45 p.m., a JPD officer tried to pull over two motorcycles driving north on Main Street near 15th Street. The motorcycles were going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. The officer got behind them, turned on his lights, and tried to stop them a couple blocks later.

The motorcycles sped off from the officer going around 80-100 mph on a part of Main Street where the speed limit is 20 mph. The officer noticed the two motorcycles running several red lights.

Police say a few minutes later, 911 got a call of a crash at 403 N. Main Street involving multiple motorcycles. When officers got there, they noticed the debris from the crash stretched a full city block. Officers figured out the two speeding motorcycles were involved, including a third motorcycle.

According to the news release, two of the three motorcyclists died in the crash. The third motorcyclist, an 18-year-old from Welch, Oklahoma, was not injured and was arrested on charges of two counts of second-degree murder. He has not been formally charged by the Jasper County prosecuting attorney.

Officers say one of the two speeding motorcycles crashed into another motorcyclist who was leaving a Casey’s General Store, attempting to turn south on Main Street.

Police are not releasing the names of the two motorcyclists until formal next-of-kin notifications.

Police say crews cleared the crash around 3 a.m. Sunday.

